STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Wesley Brownlee, the suspect in the Stockton Serial Killings, is facing three murder charges and a single charge for a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the San Joaquin Count District Attorney’s Office.

Brownlee is facing charges for the murder of Johnathan Rodriguez Hernandez on Aug. 30, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz on Sept. 21 and Lawrence Lopez on Sept 27, according to the DA’s office.

A single charge for a felon in possession of a firearm has also been placed against Brownlee as he was charged with possession of cocaine base for sale on March 2, 2015 by the Supreme Court in the County of San Joaquin.

When Brownlee was arrested by law enforcement on Oct. 15 he was found wearing “dark clothing and a mask around his neck,” said Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden and was also found in the possession of a firearm.

There are a total of seven shootings, resulting in six deaths, in connection to these series of killings, according to law enforcement.