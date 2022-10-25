STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been 10 days since Wesley Brownlee was arrested by law enforcement as the sole suspect in a series of shootings that killed six people and injured another.

The Stockton Police Department announced on Oct. 15 that Brownlee was arrested that morning at 2 a.m. in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that when he was arrested he had a mask around his neck and was found with a firearm.

“We are sure we stopped another killing,” McFadden said.

On Oct. 18, Brownlee was brought into a San Joaquin County courtroom for his arraignment.

The court placed three murder charges against Brownlee for the deaths of Johnathan Rodriguez Hernandez on Aug. 30, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz on Sept. 21 and Lawrence Lopez on Sept. 27, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office.

Two other homicides in Stockton and two shootings in April 2021 have also been linked to the series of killings.

April 10, 2021; Harmon Avenue, Oakland

April 16, 2021; Park and Union streets, Stockton

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Feeling that “Mr. Brownlee’s fundamental right to due process” was at risk, public defender Allison Nobert asked the San Joaquin County Superior Court to implement a gag order on Oct. 24.

On Oct. 25 the court denied the gag order and Brownlee is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 in Department 9B of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.