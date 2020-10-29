Stockton shelter worries fear of COVID-19 preventing families from getting help

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A guaranteed three meals is one less worry for a family in Stockton.

“When you first get put on the streets and become homeless, it’s the scariest time of your life,” said Brandon Snider.

As they navigate their housing situation, lunch at Saint Mary’s Dining Room in Stockton is an everyday routine for the Snider family.

Snider says he and his wife first found themselves on the streets about four years ago.

And up until three months ago, their 10-year-old son with autism, Dale, had been staying with a relative.

When that was no longer an option, Snider says he had to keep his family safe.

“When our time ran out there, we stayed in hotels for a little bit and I did research and we found this shelter here,” Brandon Snider told FOX40.

The Stockton Shelter for the Homeless has been helping the Snider family and others in similar situations.

“They can help you. They will, they will work with you as long as you work with them and just follow the rules here,” Brandon Snider said.

It’s a shelter that has the capacity to help even more families.

“Last year at about this time our family shelter was running at 130% capacity,” said CEO JoLyn McMillan. “It’s currently at about 90.”

McMillan says there may be two factors keeping families away: the fear of getting sick and the eviction moratorium.

The moratorium prevents tenants from being evicted even if they can’t pay rent before Feb. 1, 2021.

“Although our numbers are low now, we are anticipating an overwhelming and crippling number of homeless people to start hitting the streets after the eviction moratorium ends,” McMillan said.

She added that they are consistently testing clients and employees and have increased cleanings.

The last case they had was two weeks ago when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The staff was able to isolate that case.

They have zero cases as of Wednesday.

Snider says he understands how some families may feel, but he encourages them to reach for the helping hand.

“Opening yourself up to possibilities of having someone to help guide you a little bit, it’s not a bad thing,” Brandon Snider said.

McMillan said the last outbreak they had at the men’s shelter was in July. They have not had an outbreak on the family shelter side.

The shelter is also working with Community Medical Centers, San Joaquin General Hospital and San Joaquin County Public Health.