STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Family identified the woman killed in a Stockton shooting as 21-year-old Quiana Noble.

According to police, there were reports of two people shot just before 6 p.m. near Albany and Astor Drives. Officers at the scene found a man and woman.

Noble died at the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not known what led to the shooting. There is also no information on the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This is a developing story.