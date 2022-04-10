STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton Saturday evening left multiple people injured.

Stockton police said officers responded to a shooting at inside a home on Phelps Street near Arriba Road at around 5:21 p.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were involved in an argument before two men fired multiple gunshots hitting one of them.

A 27-year-old man was injured by shrapnel from the gunfire.

Police said two people were taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was released about the people involved.

This story is developing.