Stockton shooting suspect faces hate crime enhancements, DA announces

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting suspect in Stockton faces hate crime enhancements for shooting a Black man after yelling racial slurs, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Hayes was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Oct. 8 shooting of 45-year-old Bobby Gayle.

Surveillance video from a business near the Hammer Ranch Shopping Center captured a shooter firing at Gayle, who is a Black man.

Gayle remains hospitalized after being shot seven times.

“He was driving in the wrong direction. He almost hit my brother and his friend. And so my brother said, ‘Hey, slow down.’ And that’s when a guy got out the car, and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother,” Marlon Gayle said as he described what his brother recalled happened that night. “And you know, we were just like, wow. He didn’t just … he was trying to kill my brother.”

Hayes was arraigned on attempted murder, assault with a firearm with weapons and hate crime enhancements. He will again be in court Oct. 28.

“Senseless acts of gun violence and hate crimes are not tolerated in our community,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones. “I want to thank the public for their anonymous tips and the hard work of our detectives for making a quick arrest. I also hope for a speedy recovery for Mr. Gayle.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Gayle family.