STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a February shooting in Stockton, according to the agency.

On Feb. 1, officers investigated a shooting that happened in the area of Telegraph and Marine avenues. Officers responded to the shooting after callers reported a disturbance between two vehicles.

Officials previously said in February that one of the vehicles was found a block away near Marine and De Ovan avenues, crashed into two parked cars. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

After not previously revealing the victim’s condition in February, authorities said that person survived despite having life-threatening injuries.

Officials identified 22-year-old Domingo Lopez of Stockton as the alleged shooter and had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Lopez was arrested after being found at a San Jose bar, officials said. He was transported back to the San Joaquin County Jail on attempted murder charges.

The incident occured after the victim was following a car full of juveniles, who allegedly were seen breaking into vehicles in the area. Officials said Lopez took a sudden turn, exited the vehicle and waited for the victim.

When the victim rounded the corner, officials said Lopez allegedly opened fire and shot at them multiple times.