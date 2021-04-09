Stockton Sports Unite hosts food drive at Lincoln Center

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday, Stockton’s sports teams are working to help feed those in need.

The Stockton Kings, the Heat, the Ports and the University of the Pacific’s Athletics are joining forces with Visit Stockton to host the Stockton Sports Unite Food Drive.

The food drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Center.

They will accept non-perishable packaged food in addition to monetary donations.

Stockton Sports Unite also held food drives, blood drives and charity raffles in 2020.

