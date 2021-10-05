Stockton stabbing suspect flees scene with woman, child

An undated photo of D Angelo Dijon Webb provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wanted for attempted murder is at large after leaving the scene of a stabbing Monday night with a woman and a child.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said just after 10 p.m., a call came in about a stabbing on East Fremont Street near North Lillian Avenue in Stockton.

The suspect behind the stabbing, identified as 24-year-old D Angelo Dijon Webb, left the scene in the victim’s 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the female stabbing victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

As sheriff’s detectives investigated the stabbing, they discovered a missing 24-year-old woman and a child may have been with Webb as he fled.

The sheriff’s office said an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, who was eventually found safe. The status of the unidentified, missing woman has not been reported.

Officials are searching for Webb, who they believe is still armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call 209-468-4400, option 1, and refer to case 2021-21872. They can also use the SanJoaquinCoSheriff app or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.