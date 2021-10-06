Stockton stabbing suspect wanted for murder after infant daughter’s mother found dead

Dangelo Dijon Webb in an undated photo provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was considered missing after her mother was stabbed Monday was found dead in Stockton, and officials say the father of her child is wanted in her death.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby. She was found dead in a home on East Fremont Street near North Lillian Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said Hornsby and the suspect, 24-year-old Dangelo Dijon Webb, were dating and had a 6-week-old child together.

Sheriff’s officials said Webb attacked Hornsby’s mother Monday night when she was checking on her 24-year-old daughter. Hornsby’s mother was later hospitalized with severe injuries.

Webb then left the scene with Hornsby and his infant daughter, and later left the baby with another family, unharmed.

Webb is still at large and wanted for murder and attempted murder. The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described by the sheriff’s office as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2015 Silver Chevrolet Equinox with license plate 7KBE022.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who knows where Webb is should not contact him, and instead call 911 or 209-468-4400, option 1.

Correction: Webb’s first name was originally spelled D Angelo by the sheriff’s office and has since been corrected in this story.