STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton’s new police chief, Stanley McFadden, addressed his goals for the department one week after being sworn into office.

McFadden is the city’s 50th police chief. He said he is ready to take on the challenges facing the city and department, such as officer retention, collaboration and crime reduction.

“We’re losing officers, right. I need to stop the bleeding. You know, we need to tourniquet what’s going on here so we can retain the men and women of this police department,” McFadden said.

FOX40’s Kristi Gross spoke to the chief about how he plans to improve the department and partner with the community to reduce crime.