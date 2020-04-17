Stockton starts $1M fund to support nonprofits

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs revealed a new $1 million fund called the Stockton Strong Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund on Thursday.

“We know that $1 million isn’t everything. We also know $1 million is a lot higher than zero, and we’re excited about doing what we can to continue, during this time, to provide for each other in this community,” said Tubbs.

The money from the fund is separate form the city and will support nonprofits committed to helping the community during the pandemic, according to Tubbs. The fund is also in collaboration with the Community Foundation of San Joaquin.

“I think it’s important for our nonprofits that are doing more work with less, having to serve more people,” said Tubbs.

Organizations that focus on low-income families, food insecurity and those more impacted by the virus will be awarded between $5,000 to $10,000 grants.

Nurish Stockton, which delivers fresh produce to seniors, is one such organization and it plans to apply for that money.

“These are exactly the kinds of nonprofits that the fund aims to support,” said Lange Luntao with the Reinvent Stockton Foundation.

Luntao said the extra money could go a long way for the nonprofits.

“This could be hundreds or thousands more meals that we could get out to folks who need them,” said Luntao.

Church groups and accredited nonprofits have until Tuesday, April 21, to apply and then an advisory committee will evaluate the applications and determine which organizations will have the biggest impact.

“We wanted to make sure that this money is going to organizations that aren’t ideas, that aren’t what could I do, but really about this is what I’m doing and this is how what I’m doing is being effective at COVID-19,” said Tubbs.

The checks are expected to go out to nonprofits sometime next month, according to Tubbs.

To apply for the grant visit stocktonstrong.org/stockton-strong-fund/.