Stockton students return to campus with virus protocols in place

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Students returned to Franklin High School in Stockton for their first day of school Monday.

For many, this is their first time physically on campus.

“It’s nerve wracking,” freshman Santiago Moniz said.



Others were happy to return.



“I’m hyped,” senior Brian Sandoval told FOX40. “I feel excited to come back to school.”



Many students wore masks outdoors, though that’s not required by the school district.



“We’re back to whatever we can call normal now,” Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said. “The only mandate we have is the masking indoors.”



Social distancing is also not required, though Ramirez says steps are being taken to keep students safe.

“We have elevated our cleaning, so that has changed,” Ramirez said. “We do have sanitizer everywhere.”

The superintendent also acknowledges safety measures could change.



“We’re trying to communicate as much as we can with the families because things are changing, as you know,” Ramirez said. “Things change day-to-day, week-to-week.”



But for today, it appears there’s a lot to look forward to.



“Face on face learning, no distractions, and just trying to have a good year,” Sandoval said.



“It just feels like we’re back. You get that energy,” Ramirez said. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years and there’s nothing like the first day of school.”