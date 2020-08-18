Stockton teen starts a small business to keep busy during pandemic

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A student-athlete in Stockton started his own garbage cleaning business to stay productive during the pandemic.

Treyvon Breckenridge, 17, started his own small business after the COVID-19 outbreak cut his senior year short at Edison High School.

FOX40 photojournalist Melissa Deverell talked to Breckenridge about his journey from varsity athlete to entrepreneur.

To hire Treyvon call 209-361-6731. He’s also available to clean garages, dumpsters, gutters and more. Travel fees apply for areas outside of Stockton.