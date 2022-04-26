CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on the suspicion of attempted murder Monday night after police said one of them shot at a vehicle.

Police said a man standing at the intersection of West Service and Crows Landing roads shot at a vehicle stopped at a red light.

Police said the victim was able to flee the area and called 911. No injuries were reported, however, the vehicle was hit by gunfire, police said.

When officers were sent to the area, police said an officer found two males in front of the Stanislaus County Animals Service Agency. Police said the two males matched the description of the suspects and they were arrested after being uncooperative.

Police identified Angel Estrella, 18, and a 17-year-old, both from Stockton, as the suspects. Police said the victim identified Estrella as the person who fired the gun.

After officers made the arrest, police said they search the area, where an officer and her K-9 partner found two firearms hidden near the Animal Services building.

Police said a stolen vehicle was also found in the area, which is related to a carjacking that happened earlier that evening in Delhi in Merced County. The vehicle was low on gas when it stolen, according to police.

Estrella and the 17-year-old also matched the description of the suspects of the carjacking, police said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the carjacking, Ceres police said.

Estrella was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm without serial numbers. The 17-year-old male was booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall and is facing the same charges.