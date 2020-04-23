Stockton Unified School District superintendent resigns

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Unified schools remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic but when students and teachers do finally return, Superintendent Dr. John Deasy will not be there.

“He has done a lot, a lot for this district during this pandemic,” said school board President Kathleen Garcia.

Garcia said Deasy’s resignation is a loss for the district that serves more than 40,000 students.

“His performance has been excellent, absolutely excellent,” she told FOX40. “He’s got a lot of good people in place, good programs in place.”

In a split 4-3 vote, the board accepted Deasy’s resignation agreement Tuesday during a special meeting.

While Garcia said he resigned on his own, other board members and parents told FOX40 they believe he was forced out.

A school board member told FOX40 that Deasy’s early departure could cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars.

FOX40’s partners at The Stockton Record report Deasy was the district’s 11th superintendent in the last 30 years.

“The stability for the district is in the toilet when that happens all the time,” Garcia said. “People don’t come and stay here 10, 15, 20 years like they do with some areas. I wish somebody would come and stay that long but that’s just not happened.”

Deasy’s last day with the district is June 15.

So far, the board has not appointed an interim superintendent and there is no timeline on when a permanent replacement will be made.

“I’m sure graduation and getting kids back into school is going to be our top priority before we go looking for anybody else,” Garcia said.

FOX40 reached out to Deasy for further comment on his resignation but has not heard back from him.