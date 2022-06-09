STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Unified School District said on Thursday that its superintendent, John Ramirez Jr., resigned.

The district said Ramirez Jr. resigned because he “found it necessary to care for his elderly parents.”

“I am humbled and I appreciate the Board’s support in this transition. Even though I will not be Superintendent, I will continue to be available in whatever capacity needed,” Ramirez Jr. said, in a district statement.

Ramirez Jr. was the superintendent for a little over a year. He was approved in a majority vote on May 25. Before that, he was the interim superintendent for about three months, according to the district.

“I wish Mr. Ramirez Jr. the very best and wish good health for his family. I would like to thank him for the hard work he has put in for the district and students,” SUSD School Board of Education President Cecilia Mendez said.

A grand jury report last year noted that SUSD has one of the highest turnover rates for superintendents in the state, having had 13 since 2005.