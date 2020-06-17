Stockton woman faces felony child abuse charges after 7-year-old stepdaughter dies at their home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police have arrested the stepmother of a 7-year-old girl on felony child abuse charges after the child died at their home.

The Stockton Police Department reports 38-year-old Takiesha Williams was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of her stepdaughter, Billie Williams. She faces six counts of felony child abuse and failure to protect, as well as one count of torture.

Williams’ father, Billy, was also arrested on suspicion of child abuse and assault and was still in custody Tuesday, according to police. Both were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the family’s home on Candlewood Way near Ravenwood Drive around 4:44 a.m. May 23. Billie was found unresponsive in the garage and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of her death has not been reported.

Five other children who were in the home have been placed into protective custody.