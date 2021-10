STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man with a gun robbed a woman at her home Monday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., a 40-year-old woman heard a knock at the door of her home on Kentfield Road near Coventry Drive, police said.

When she opened the door, she saw a man in his 30s with a gun.

According to police, he then robbed her and left on a bicycle.

Police did not say what the armed thief stole.