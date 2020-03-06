Stockton woman says she fought off home intruder after he attacked, raped her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton woman says an intruder attacked and sexually assaulted her Sunday in her own home.

“I couldn’t move, I was frozen,” said Katisa Marrujo.

Visibly traumatized, Marrujo sat in her living room Thursday, mere feet away from her kitchen. That’s where she says she was brutally attacked and raped Sunday afternoon.

“There was a man standing over my son with his eyes wide open staring at him and I told him to get out. And that’s when he chased me into the kitchen,” Marrujo recalled.

Marrujo told FOX40 she fought off her attacker, leaving her with wounds on her chest and a broken tooth.

“I was facing my refrigerator in excruciating pain and my first thought was my son,” she said.

Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva said officers arrived on scene but the suspect was gone.

“Right now, our detectives are investigating a sexual assault that occurred this past Sunday and we're trying to figure out exactly who the suspect is,” Silva said.

He said officers have been combing the area trying to find the person responsible.

“Trying to figure out exactly who did this and really trying to understand why the suspect targeted that house and our victim,” he explained.

Thursday was Marrujo’s first day back at her home after the attack.

“They put up a large curtain to close off the kitchen entirely so I don’t have to see where it happened,” she said.

Detectives and her family are hoping the person responsible is caught soon.

“Because if this man can do this to our victim, we don’t know what else he is capable of doing," Silva told FOX40.

The suspect was described as an unkempt, middle-aged man with an average build. Marrujo said she is working with a sketch artist from the police department to draw out an image of the suspect.

Stockton police are asking anyone who may have more information on the attack to contact them.