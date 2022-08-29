(KTXL) — On Monday, a Stockton woman was sentenced for sex trafficking minors throughout Northern California and Southern Oregon between September 2018 and May 2019.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Dawniel Santangelo, 44, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child, three counts of sex trafficking a child, and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity”

Santangelo and her partner Lucious James Roy, 34, had 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old girls engage in prostitution as well as perform sexual acts for strangers. She would post online prostitution ads with the victims and then would bring them to truck stops and motels to perform sexual acts for money.

Santangelo would provide the minors with alcohol, and drugs, and create party atmospheres at motels. She would urge the victims to continue engaging in sexual acts by reassuring them when they felt insecure.

According to the news release, Santangelo and Roy “recruited a 15-year-old runaway from the Modesto area to engage in prostitution” in May of 2019. The two of them took the 15-year-old to Medford, Oregon, and advertised the girl for prostitution on the internet while keeping her in a motel room.

The 15-year-old was able to call her family for help, and police came and found her in the motel room along with both Santangelo and Roy.

“Santangelo’s conduct in this case was egregious,” U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in the news release. “She played an essential part in the conspiracy recruiting the girls with false promises of freedom and fun. Once she reeled them in, she quickly put them to work, exploiting three children over hundreds of miles for over nine months. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and should deter others from engaging in such conduct. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will relentlessly target and prosecute sexual predators who victimize vulnerable children.”

According to the news release, in April 2021, Roy plead guilty to “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child,” and was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.