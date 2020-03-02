Stockton woman shot at home by thieves, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man and woman were attacked early Sunday morning in their home, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m., police said three suspects entered the Cypress Run Drive home while the 58-year-old homeowners were asleep. One of the suspects then shot the woman in the leg and attacked the man, according to police.

The suspects took some of the owners’ belongings and drove away in a dark-colored sedan, according to police. Police describe the suspects as three men between the ages of 30 and 39.

If you have any information about the incident call police.