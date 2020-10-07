Stockton woman speaks out after son’s killer approaches release less than a decade after conviction

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton woman is pleading for justice as her son’s convicted killer is approaching release from prison.

“I hope this will not happen to any parent,” Emelyn Justiniani told FOX40.

Her son, Jarred, was just 19 years old when he was killed by another teenager nearly a decade ago. Justiniani said she remembers her son as a great dancer, charismatic and loved by so many.

“This is the hardest. It’s been 10 years and you think it’s easy? Until now, I’m crying,” she explained.

Jarred Justiniani had been shot in a Stockton backyard in February 2011. He was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital where he later died. He was days away from proposing to his then-girlfriend.

“My son will never ever have kids. I will never ever have grandkids from him,” Emelyn Justiniani said.

Soon after Jarred Justiniani’s death, John Penn, the 16-year-old gunman, turned himself in.

Years later, Penn was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison for murder. He was tried as an adult.

“All I want is justice for my son,” Emelyn Justiniani said.

San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Angela Hayes told FOX40 that the district attorney had charged Penn as an adult but because Proposition 57 passed in 2016, Penn’s case was sent to the juvenile court.

Instead of prosecutors deciding whether to try juveniles as adults, Proposition 57 allows juvenile court judges to make that decision.

“This was just a voter-approved proposition that we have no control over,” Hayes explained. “At that time, we felt he should remain in the adult court system. The judge did not agree.”

Hayes said Penn may be released soon but Emelyn Justiniani and her family will never see Jarred again.

“It’s like a missing puzzle. It will never be, never be whole anymore,” she told FOX40.

The DA’s office did not have the exact date when Penn would be released. His next court date is set for the end of the month in juvenile court.

Emelyn Justiniani said that she is thankful that her son was able to help at least five people through organ donation.