Stockton woman took 15-year-old Modesto runaway to Oregon for prostitution

(KTXL) — A Stockton woman was found guilty of sex trafficking children in California and Oregon, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to the DOJ, 43-year-old Dawniel Santangelo prostituted three girls aged 15, 16 and 17 from September 2018 to May 2019.

Santangelo posted prostitution ads showing the girls and used motels in Stockton and Salinas, giving the girls alcohol and drugs. When people showed up and paid, Santangelo and 34-year-old Lucious James Roy, the co-defendant, would take the money from the victims.

Once the 16-year-old and 17-year-old had been engaging in prostitution, Santangelo urged them to continue. She reportedly told the 17-year-old “that the experience was not that bad.” She also offered to give the 16-year-old “feminine products to keep her engaging in sex acts when she was menstruating.”

In May of 2019, Santangelo and Roy took in a 15-year-old Modesto area runaway and drove to Santangelo’s hometown of Medford, Oregon. There, they posted ads and had the 15-year-old engage in prostitution in a motel room.

The girl eventually called family for help and police were able to find her, along with Santangelo and Roy.

Santangelo will be sentenced Nov. 8, and Roy was sentenced to 17 years and seven months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child.