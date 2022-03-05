STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Marine who was one of the oldest living Marine veterans of World War II passed away Friday night.

The Stockton Marine Corps Club said Maj. William “Bill” White died peacefully at the age of 106 with his daughter and granddaughter by his side.

Cpl. Frank Wright has known White for the past seven years and they would always hang out as active members of the club.

“He was a very good man and a very good Marine,” Wright told FOX40. “He didn’t take too much from anybody. He had his ideas on what he wanted to do. He was a survivor. He wanted to share. He was a collector, he collected memorabilia from his service.”

Both Wright and White served at Iwo Jima during WWII, but they didn’t connect until White moved to Stockton.

Wright said they would always go out together and he’s going to miss that.

“He was always ready to go,” Wright said. “I would always ask him, are you ready to go? And he said, ‘Hell yes, I’m ready to go any place,’ and he was.”

“I would ask him, what does he got planned tomorrow? And I don’t know what he has planned for us. I just get up there and wait for him, he just dresses me, and we go,” Wright continued.

White lived at the Stockton Assisted Living Facility, and it was just this past summer when he celebrated his 106th birthday.

Born on July 31, 1915, in Long Beach, California, White joined the military in 1934 and served for 30 years and was awarded the Purple Heart.

The California native was also a member of the Huntington Beach Police Department in the 1960s.

White made national news two years ago when he asked for 104 Valentine’s Day cards and instead received more than 300,000 handwritten messages.

The Stockton Marine Corps Club said White outlived three wives, the last two of whom died of cancer.

His two daughters live in Stockton and Sacramento.

Funeral services for White have not yet been announced.