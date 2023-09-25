(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown Stockton on Monday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of North Center and East Lindsay streets near Stockton City Hall and the Stockton Fire Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead and the other victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Stockton Fire said police have shut down multiple blocks and are rerouting traffic.

Police said traffic would be impacted in the area just east of Weber Point Events Center, along Center St., El Dorado St. and Weber Avenue.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.