STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to the police, around 7:40 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting on S. Airport Way. Upon arrival, officers located two men who had been shot.

Police said one of the men died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.