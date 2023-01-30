(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured in a fire Monday morning in Stockton, the Stockton Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, the two injured individuals, one of whom was a child, suffered burns. The deceased victim was an adult.

The fire department said the fire was reported around 5:17 a.m. at a single-story triplex on Bancroft Way and all three of the victims were from the same unit.

Authorities said an investigation of the fire is ongoing.