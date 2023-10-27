(FOX40.COM) — A multi-agency investigation resulted in the recovery of around $1 million in stolen retail items from several stores in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton station.

On Thursday, CHP served a search on the 400 block of Berrendo Lane where investigators believed a residence was being used in connection with the buying and selling of stolen merchandise.

A 52-year-old man was located at the residence and was found to have a felony warrant related to retail theft.

While searching the residence, officers found stolen items from TJ Maxx, Ross, Marshall’s, Dicks Sporting Goods, Kohls and Macy’s. The collective value of the items is estimated to be around $1 million.

The suspect was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing felony charges related to retail theft and grand theft.