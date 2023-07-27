(KTXL) — A 13-year-old was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car drove away when deputies attempted to stop a car near Alpine Avenue and Mission Road.

The sheriff’s office said the car crashed into a fence and “sheared off the fire hydrant” about a half-mile away.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was 13 years old and had a 12-year-old passenger.

The sheriff’s office said neither child was injured.

The 13-year-old was booked for felony evading and the passenger was turned over to their parents.