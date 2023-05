(KTXL) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed early Friday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police say that just before 2 a.m., reports came in of a person shot on the 800 block of Flint Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located the 13-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound.

The boy died a short time later at a nearby hospital.