STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, she got into the suspect’s vehicle but changed her mind, however, the suspect refused to let her go.

The girl then jumped out of the suspect’s vehicle and sustained minor injuries.