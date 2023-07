(KTXL) — One person was fatally shot in Stockton early Sunday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot near State Route 4 and S. Wilson Way around 2:35 a.m.

Police said the officers found a male victim, 18, with at least one gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they believe the shooting occurred near Main Street and Rendon Street around 2:30 a.m.