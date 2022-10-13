STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court.

Police also said that a man was walking near South Center Street around 10 p.m. when he was shot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stockton Police Department said there was no information on the suspect in either incident.