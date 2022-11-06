STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police said that the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, another male victim, 24, was shot near Bianchi Road and Cotton Court. Police said that the victim was confronted and shot. The suspect then fled the scene. Police said that the victim was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that another male victim, 41, was shot near the 9200 Block of Kirkby Lane. The victim was working near the location when he was shot. The victim was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.