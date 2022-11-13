STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded to take their property. The victims then fled from the scene. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and treated the victims for their injuries.

Police said that a male and female victim arrived at their home in the 9500 Block of Duchess Lane when two suspects with weapons approached them in the driveway. The suspects then stole the victims’ property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

According to police, a male victim was working at a business in the 5600 Block of North Pershing Avenue when three suspects arrived at the business with weapons. The suspects demanded the victim give them cash and other property. The suspects stole some items and then proceeded to flee the scene in a vehicle.

Police said that another male victim was sleeping in the area of Lafayette Street and Madison Street when he was awoken by an armed suspect. The suspect tried to steal the victim’s property and then proceeded to shoot the victim with a BB gun as the victim ran away. Medical personnel treated the victim for his injuries.

According to police, a female victim was walking in the area of Lincoln Street and Washington Street and was attacked by three subjects from behind. The suspects attempted to take her backpack and then hit her with weapons. The suspects then fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.