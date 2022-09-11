STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed in a motel room in Stockton Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department officers responded to a report of a person being shot at the 1300 block of S. Wilson Way. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 51-year-old man who was shot inside a motel room.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

There is no other information at this time.