(FOX40.COM) — A 54-year-old woman has been taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after she was attacked by dogs in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said the attack happened on Sunday around 10 a.m. in the area of San Joaquin Street and Hazelton Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman was with medical personnel following the attack, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment to her injuries, but police added that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The dogs left the area prior to police arriving, the department said. At this time, it is unknown who the dogs belong to.