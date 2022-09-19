STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and one of the male victims.

According to police, the alleged shooters continued to drive in the area of Burkett Avenue and Yellowstone Avenue near Sousa Park. While driving, police said the suspects shot at three other people but they were not injured.

The man and woman were transported to a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries, police said.