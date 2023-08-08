(FOX40.COM) — Popular professional wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making its debut in Stockton in October.

Wrestling fans will get the chance to watch their favorite AEW wrestlers live at the Stockton Arena on Oct. 4.

AEW’s Stockton debut will be for the company’s live flagship show “Dynamite.” Following the live show, AEW will tape its second weekly show “Rampage.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets officially go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. online and at the Stockton Arena Box Office.

Stockton is one of the California cities where the company made its debut in 2023. The company made its way to Daly City, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Fresno throughout the year.

AEW, launched in 2019, features wrestlers Chris Jericho, MJF, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy and Hangman Adam Page.