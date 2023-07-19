A firetruck races to the scene of an accident.

(KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department was able to save several buildings on East Main Street from a five-alarm along East Main Street early on Wednesday morning, according to the Stockton Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2:43 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Main Street as it was threatening a building.

When fire crews arrived, the reported fire had spread into several buildings and all Stockton Fire resources were sent to the fire.

All of the buildings that caught fire were connected and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still mopping up from the outside because entering the buildings is still too dangerous. The buildings are expected to continue smoldering throughout the day.

The Stockton Police Department has taken an arson report for the fire but no official cause of the fire has been released yet.