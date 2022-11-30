STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.

The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the parade will begin up the river at Windmill Cove, will continue through the downtown Stockton Marina, Weber Point, and ends at Light 39 at the Stockton Deep Water Channel, according to the Visit Stockton website.

The event is organized by the Stockton Yacht Club and the parade will be led by the Port of Stockton fireboat, officials said.

The parade is named the Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade after the mother of Roger Hahn, who is one of the event’s organizers. Lynn Hahn ran the parade for years.

“Delta reflections has the reputation of being a great evening for spectators of all ages, so bundle up and be a part of this wonderful family event,” Visit Stockton’s website reads. “The lighted boat parade takes place, rain or shine!”

Registration for this year’s event is $25 to enter and all donations will go to charity, according to an event flier.

Fifty boats participated in the parade in last year’s event. Proceeds from the parade registration fees went toward the Stockton-based Ebony Boat Club.

The Ebony Boat Club runs a non-profit known as the Ebony Youth Foundation, which organizes youth programs and provides $1,000 scholarships to students of all backgrounds in pursuing secondary education.

Last year, students in six Northern California counties, including Sacramento and San Joaquin, were eligible for scholarships.