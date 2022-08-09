STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A series of copper thefts beginning in 2020 led AT&T to offer a reward of up to $5,000 on Tuesday.

The reward is for information that would lead to the conviction of those who are stealing the copper cable.

“Vandalism of communications infrastructure is a serious matter that affects public safety and the community at large,” AT&T said in a press release.

The company said, while the cost of the stolen cable is a concern, they are focused on being able to keep service available for customers.

According to AT&T, the thieves have been targeting the greater Stockton area, mainly around the waterfronts and roadways. They said the thefts began on Aug. 31, 2020, and they are working with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call AT&T Asset Protection at 800-807-4205. The reward will remain available until Oct. 1, 2023.