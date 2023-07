(KTXL) — A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Stockton Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Lower Sacramento Road and Hammer Lane.

Police said the cyclist, a 73-year-old female, was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.