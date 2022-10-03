STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Larry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music.

“His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here in Stockton,” Larry Lopez said. “He was a person who was against guns, so it was really weird that that’s how he passed.”

Even weirder, says Lopez, is that police don’t think his brother’s murder is an isolated event.

“You see random crimes here or there all through Stockton, and now it seems like they might have something that’s connecting the case,” Larry Lopez said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Laurenzo Lopez was killed on Porter Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sept. 27. His brother says the 54-year-old had been struggling in recent years and did not have a consistent living situation. He says his brother did odd jobs, including one that might have brought him to a neighborhood where he didn’t live in the middle of the night.

“Walking through the area trying to collect a couple of cans, get a little money,” Larry Lopez said. “They’re saying it was just senseless and it just happened.”

Lopez was shot dead. Police haven’t named any suspects, but they’re looking to speak to a person shown in a blurry surveillance image as a person of interest in five killings.

Most of the killings happened late at night or in the early morning. At least four of the five victims are Latino. Police haven’t said if that’s why they were targeted.

Larry Lopez is just hoping someone comes forward with information.