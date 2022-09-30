STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton.
According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting ramp of Highway 4 and Crosstown Freeway, according to officials.
One of the ramp closures is from the northbound and southbound lanes to the connecting ramp of eastbound Highway 4 and Crosstown Freeway. The closure is expected to last through 5 a.m. on Monday.
Another ramp closure is from northbound I-5 to the westbound connection on Highway 4 and the Crosstown Freeway ramp. That closure also started on Thursday at 10 p.m. and is expected to end on Monday.
The ramp connection from the I-5 northbound lane to eastbound Highway 4 and Crosstown Freeway will start on Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. and will reopen on Oct. 10.
Caltrans recommends drivers use Highway 4 and Charter Way as a detour.
Caltrans announced weekend road closures near the crosstown freeway in Stockton. Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 10.