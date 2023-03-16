(KTXL) — The city of Stockton is looking to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stockton city officials are campaigning to have the city incorporated in the new Fantastic Four movie that is scheduled to be released in 2025. Visit Stockton, the city’s tourism bureau, launched the campaign with a petition and a video featuring Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln.

The petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures with over 500 signatures, as of Thursday afternoon.

“This great city has gone by different names and titles over its 174 years, but did you know that one of those titles is the birthplace of the Fantastic Four,” Lincoln said.

During a 1986 visit, legendary comic book writer and Fantastic Four creator Stan Lee proclaimed that Stockton would be known as “the birthplace of the Fantastic Four.”

According to Visit Stockton, Lee made the proclamation on the steps of Stockton City Hall after a campaign brought him to the city.

Later that year after Lee’s visit to Stockton, the city was featured in Volume 1 issue 296 of The Fantastic Four as the origin story of the superhero quartet. The Fantastic Four includes characters Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and The Thing.

“Stan Lee once said that Marvel is a home for all people, regardless of race, gender, religion, or color of their skin,” Visit Stockton CEO Wes Rhea said in a statement. “We believe Stockton, being the most diverse city in the nation, lives up to Marvel’s stance. This is a way to honor Stan’s legacy, and we can’t wait to see the impact this could have on our community and residents.”

Lee’s visit came after a campaign brought him to the city that included a petition with 300 signatures and the Stockton City Council moving forward with a resolution that the Fantastic Four’s home should be in Stockton.

The newly launched campaign from Stockton comes before Marvel Studios begins production on a reboot of the Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced in 2019 that a new Fantastic Four film will be in production.

The Fantastic Four film that is in development will be the first adaptation of the quartet since the Walt Disney Company acquire 20th Century Fox Studios in 2019.