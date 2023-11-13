(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department is searching for a car that it says hit a pedestrian holding a gun last month.

The police department said that around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 the Stockton Communication Center received calls about a man “displaying a firearm.”

According to the police department, following those calls a blue 2022 Hyundai Elantra may have “inadvertently struck” the man near State Route 26 east of Escalon Bellota Road.

Police said the driver left without calling law enforcement and that they were looking for them.

According to police, the right side of the vehicle should be damaged.