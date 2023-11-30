(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol said it made a human trafficking-related arrest this week in connection to a freeway shooting that occurred in Stockton on Nov. 24.

According to the agency, a gray Honda sedan was shot at on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of French Camp Road around 1:30 a.m. When deputies responded to the scene, they located the Honda, which had damage in the front and rear of the car.

The Honda was found abandoned in one of the freeway lanes, as the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, the CHP said.

The CHP said investigators located bullet holes in the Honda, along with a wallet and phone inside the vehicle. An ID found in the wallet matched the registered owner and victim of the Honda and investigators determined the phone belonged to a female.

With the help of the Stockton Police Department, the victim was located by a nearby park where CHP investigators took a statement from the victim.

Officials said the victim was transporting a female passenger while he was being chased and shot at by a black Audi SUV. The victim was not struck by gunfire, officials said.

The CHP said investigators were able to identify two suspects from evidence obtained from the Honda and video surveillance.

After identifying the suspects, CHP said investigators determined the Honda driver’s female passenger was a victim of human trafficking. She later identified the Audi driver as her trafficker to law enforcement, the CHP said.

The driver of the Audi, who is on Postrelease Community Supervision (PRCS), was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29 after being stopped by CHP units, the agency said. The 33-year-old male suspect was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and human trafficking.

The passenger of the Audi, a 34-year-old man who is also on PRCS, was arrested for a PRCS violation after law enforcement searched his home.

Anyone who has information regarding the freeway shooting is urged to call the CHP Valley Division’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.