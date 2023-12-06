(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol released aerial video from their Air-21 helicopter of a Sunday night sideshow in Stockton.

According to flight data, the sideshow took place around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of W 8th Street and E 8th Street along S El Dorado Street.

The video shows two vehicles doing donuts with a large crowd around them and dozens of vehicles that may or may not have been a part of the sideshow.

One of the vehicles in the sideshow can be seen blowing its two rear tires, exiting the intersection and beginning to leave the area.

According to flight data and video, at 11:28 p.m. a law enforcement vehicle began a pursuit with the suspect vehicle after it failed to stop.

The video shows the blown-out rear tires of the suspect vehicle sending sparks from the rear of the vehicle as it attempts to evade police.

The pursuit lasts for about two minutes, during which the suspect vehicle loses control several times and attempts to evade police while driving in reverse before hitting a fire hydrant.

Officers were then able to use their vehicles to surround the suspect and bring both occupants into custody.